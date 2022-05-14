Ukraine will perform in the final of “Eurovision-2022” at number 12

Today, on May 14, the final of the international song contest Eurovision-2022 will take place, where Ukraine also performs. This year, Ukrainе will be represented by the Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania.

In total, 25 participants made it to the finals, Ukraine will perform at number 12.

TV presenter and now volunteer Serhiy Prytula will comment on the final of Eurovision 2022 online if he is given a million hryvnias to help the Armed Forces during the broadcast.

“Twitter users are asking me to comment on Eurovision. I was not going to be distracted from the assistance of the Armed Forces. But I was interested in your suggestions to generously donate [to help cover army needs]. Therefore, hereʼs an agreement: I will comment on the Eurovision final, and you will send us a million hryvnias for the Ukrainian army during the finals. Deal?" Serhiy Prytula has announced that he will comment on the final of Eurovision 2022 on Twitter, where he will create an audio room for this purpose.

The live translation of the finals starts on Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. Kyiv time.