The first semifinal of Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin today. Bookmakers predict victory for Ukraine

Today, May 10, the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in Turin, Italy. It will be attended by 17 countries, of which the best 10 will be selected for the final.

Among the participants in the first semifinal will be the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, to which bookmakers predict victory. The band will represent Ukraine with the song Stefania, which the bandʼs leader Oleh Psyuk dedicated to his mother.

The first semifinal of Eurovision will start at 10 pm Kyiv time. The contest will be broadcast on the UA: Kultura channel and on the digital broadcasting platforms of Suspilne (Ukrainian Public Broadcaster). Also this year the contest will be broadcast in "Diia".

The second semifinal will take place on May 12, and the final of the competition is on May 14.

It should be noted that this year Russia was disqualified from the competition due to the war against Ukraine.