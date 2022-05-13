The government has resumed inspections of utility companies, including energy. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on May 13.
"Unfortunately, we have received more than one appeal from Ukrainians regarding unreasonable charges. Thatʼs why we need to put things in order here quickly," Shmyhal said.
On April 29, the government left gas prices unchanged for the population and critical enterprises — 8 hryvnias per cubic meter, as it was. The government recommended that local authorities and utilities not increase utility tariffs during martial law. Shmyhal specifically called on citizens to continue to pay for utilities so that companies can repair and pay salaries to employees.