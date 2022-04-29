The government has left gas prices unchanged for households and critical businesses

The Cabinet of Ministers has left unchanged gas prices for the population and critical enterprises.

This was reported by the Government portal.

"Today we are deciding that gas prices for people remain unchanged. No increase — 8 hryvnias per cubic meter, as it was. The preferential price will also apply to enterprises that perform vital functions to ensure the stateʼs defense capabilities", said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The government recommended that local authorities and utilities not increase utility tariffs during martial law. Shmyhal specifically called on citizens to continue to pay for utilities so that companies can repair and pay salaries to employees.