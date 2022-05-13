Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia shells Sumy Oblast from its territory and storms Donbas

The General Staff of Ukraine published the evening report as of 6pm on Friday, May 13.
- From the territory of the Russian Federation, there was artillery shelling of civilian objects in the territory of Sumy Oblast and struck an air strike on the village of Tovstodubove.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians focused their efforts on securing the withdrawal of their units from Kharkiv and preventing the Ukrainian military from retreating to the rear in the Izium area. Russian units fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Petrovka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky and Ternova.
- The main efforts of the Russians in the Slovyansk direction were on the offensive near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, but they were unsuccessful. The occupiers also fired artillery at the villages of Nova Dmytrivka and Krasnopillia. There were air strikes in the villages of Dolyna and Adamivka.
- In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, Russian units continue to fire on our troops. The occupiers tried to capture the villages of Novoselivka Druha, Kamyanka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.
- In the Lyman direction, Russia is unsuccessfully trying to gain a foothold in the Alexandrovka region. In the Severodonetsk direction, heavy shelling near Rubizhne.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians stormed in the directions of the cities of Zolote and Komyshuvakha but were unsuccessful and also shelled Toshkivka and Orikhove.
- In the Avdiyivka direction, with the support of artillery, Russia is advancing in the directions of the villages of Kamyanka and Novoselivka, but to no avail.
- In Mariupol, the occupiers focused their efforts on blocking our units near the Azovstal plant, and shelling continues.
- There were no active actions in the South Buh, Volyn and Polissia directions. In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia is strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.