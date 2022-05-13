Land transport will start operating in Kharkiv again. The first two weeks will be free of charge

From Monday, May 16, a part of land public transport will resume work in Kharkiv. For the first two weeks, he will work for free.
This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"This will allow us to restart the economy of Kharkiv, give you the opportunity to get to work, get to the shops, move around the city," — said Terekhov.
According to him, as a result of enemy shelling in the city, more than half of the tram fleet and 35 km of power lines were destroyed, so first public transport will operate in truncated mode.
"We will launch four tram routes and eight trolleybus routes. At the same time, we will renovate power lines and traction substations and, of course, increase the number of routes over time. We will also launch 25 bus routes on Monday. While developing these routes, we tried to make sure that people from anywhere in Kharkiv could get where they needed to go,” the mayor added.
The scheme of land transport is promised to be published on the website of the City Council on Saturday, and information about the interval of traffic will be posted at all stops. Public transport will be open from 7 am until 7 pm.