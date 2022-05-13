Land transport will start operating in Kharkiv again. The first two weeks will be free of charge

From Monday, May 16, a part of land public transport will resume work in Kharkiv. For the first two weeks, he will work for free.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"This will allow us to restart the economy of Kharkiv, give you the opportunity to get to work, get to the shops, move around the city," — said Terekhov.

According to him, as a result of enemy shelling in the city, more than half of the tram fleet and 35 km of power lines were destroyed, so first public transport will operate in truncated mode.