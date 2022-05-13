Russia expels 10 Romanian diplomats for Bucharestʼs support for Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Romanian Ambassador Cristian Istrate and handed him a note declaring ten employees of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow "unacceptable".

This was reported by the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia responded to Romaniaʼs decision in April to expel ten Russian embassy staff in Bucharest.

The Russian side also criticized the fact that Romania blames Russia for war crimes in Ukraine and condemned "the supply of weapons, equipment, and other assistance" to Ukraine.