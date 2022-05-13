The head of NAPC: $ 1 trillion in Russian assets seized worldwide

The NAPC estimates that the world has so far blocked more than $ 1 trillion in Russian assets.

This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Oleksandr Novikov.

"According to our estimates, more than $ 1 trillion in assets of Russia and those involved in the war are currently frozen. This is a huge amount of money, for the first time in history, so much is frozen," he said.