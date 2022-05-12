Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of assets of Sberbank of Russia and VEB.rf in Ukraine

At its meeting on May 12, the Verkhovna Rada approved a presidential decree on the forcible seizure of assets of Sberbank of Russia and VEB.rf in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Peopleʼs Deputy from the "Voice" Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

These are assets totaling UAH 930 million from VEB.rf and UAH 14.9 billion from Sberbank.

In addition, other financial assets of these "daughters" of Russian banks are being seized, with the exception of three billion hryvnias of MR Bank, which will be used to meet the requirements of its creditors.