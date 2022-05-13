The Security Service of Ukraine banned 13 foreign journalists working for Russia from entering Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed 13 representatives of foreign media who prepared commissioned materials for Kremlin propagandists and published disinformation from the fronts.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, they were banned from entering Ukraine for 3 years.

One of the latest special operations is to expose the extensive intelligence network of the Russian special services, which was run from the Crimea. It consisted of pseudo-journalists and "experts" who received money from Russian curators for their work.

Currently, the "editor-in-chief" who coordinated the groupʼs activities is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory. The Security Service of Ukraine investigators informed him in absentia about the suspicion.

The Security Service of Ukraine also said that the secret service neutralized more than ten bot farms with a capacity of more than 100,000 fake accounts, exposed hundreds of Internet agents who acted in favor of the occupiers, and blocked more than 5.5 thousand accounts and accounts.