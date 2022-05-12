The UN Human Rights Council will investigate the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to launch an investigation into the crimes of Russian troops in the liberated territories of Ukraine. 33 countries voted in favor, China and Eritrea voted against.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michel Bachelet said "many of them" could be equated with war crimes.

"The scale of the illegal killings, including signs of mass shootings in Kyiv Oblast. These killings of civilians often seemed to be deliberate, committed by snipers and soldiers," said Michelle Bachelet.

Earlier this week, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of the Czech Republic replacing Russia in the Human Rights Council. Russia suspended from participation in the leading UN human rights body after reports of atrocities in Bucha.