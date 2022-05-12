Russia strikes missiles at destroyed Kremenchuk refinery for the third time

Russian troops fired four more missiles at the previously destroyed Kremenchuk refinery. On April 2, the occupiers damaged the refinery for the first time, and on April 24 they struck the plant and the local refinery for the second time with nine missiles.
This was announced by the head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Lunin.
According to him, explosions are still heard in Poltava district.
- Kremenchuk Refinery is the largest oil refinery in Ukraine, it was the main producer of fuel in the country. According to the oblast authorities, the infrastructure of the enterprise has been destroyed and the plant is not working. The occupiers also repeatedly fired on the Lysychansk refinery and other oil depots.
- Since the beginning of the active war, Ukraine has lost almost all its imports of fuel from Russia, Belarus and the sea. And this is about 80% of domestic consumption. Now Ukraine is waiting for fuel imports from Europe.