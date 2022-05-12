Former director of the anti-corruption bureau Sytnyk became deputy chairman of the NAPC

Former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnyk has become deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

In the NAPC, he will be responsible for the following areas:

coordination of cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the prosecutorʼs office, in particular, ensuring the consideration of substantiated conclusions about crimes, identification of assets of persons involved in military aggression against Ukraine;

prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest;

monitoring and control over the implementation of legislation on ethical conduct, prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

In addition, Sytnyk will act as NAPC chairman in his absence.

In 2015, Artem Sytnyk was appointed head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine following the results of the first independent competition for the position of head of the government in Ukraine. He held this position until 2022.