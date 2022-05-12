The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia and detained its perpetrator

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia and detained its possible perpetrator.

The malefactor was a resident of Dnipro, city born in 1966. He made an explosive device and disguised it under a crutch. In the cavity he inserted pyrocartridge with an explosive, and, to enhance the effect of damage, filled the explosive with nails and bolts.

The man tried to "hide the tracks" and two days before the planned date of the terrorist attack arrived in Zaporizhzhia from the western part of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained the malefactor in an "underground" apartment, and the explosive was neutralized.

Investigative and operative actions are underway, the detainee is giving evidence, the version of the involvement of the Russian special services in the preparation of the crime is being worked out.