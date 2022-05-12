The number of Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine has reached 26,650

The number of dead Russian servicemen in Ukraine since February 24 has already reached 26,650. The Ukrainians also destroyed 1,195 enemy tanks and 398 drones.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In general, the enemy lost:
- 26,650 servicemen;
- 1,195 tanks;
- 2,873 armored combat vehicles;
- 534 artillery systems;
- 191 MLRS;
- 87 units of air defense;
- 199 aircraft;
- 161 helicopter;
- 398 UAVs of operational and tactical level;
- 94 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,019 units of motor vehicles and fuel tanks;
- 41 units of special equipment.