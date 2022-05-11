Thailand will distribute a million cannabis bushes to people for free

In Thailand, the government will distribute one million cannabis plants to households across the country for free in June to mark a new rule that allows people to grow them at home.
This was announced by the Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul, and details are written by CNN.
The new rule, which takes effect on June 9, will allow people to grow hemp at home after notifying local authorities of their intentions. Cannabis should be for personal use — for medical purposes, cooking, or recreational purposes. It will not be allowed to sell without additional licenses.
This is Thailandʼs latest move to promote cannabis as a marketable crop. In 2018, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize marijuana for medical use and research.
Marijuana is now fully legalized in two countries: Canada and Uruguay. In the United States, legalization exists in some states but has not yet been established at the federal level.
- In December 2021, Malta was the first in the EU to legalize cannabis for personal use. Adults in Malta will be able to store up to 7 grams of marijuana, as well as grow up to four bushes of the plant. At the same time, smoking cannabis in public places will remain illegal, and it will not be allowed to smoke in front of minors. There are fines of € 300-500 for this.
- Luxembourg has allowed up to four cannabis bushes per family for recreational use. Currently, the governmentʼs main goal is to regulate cannabis use and its cultivation "within its own walls."