Thailand will distribute a million cannabis bushes to people for free

In Thailand, the government will distribute one million cannabis plants to households across the country for free in June to mark a new rule that allows people to grow them at home.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul, and details are written by CNN.

The new rule, which takes effect on June 9, will allow people to grow hemp at home after notifying local authorities of their intentions. Cannabis should be for personal use — for medical purposes, cooking, or recreational purposes. It will not be allowed to sell without additional licenses.

This is Thailandʼs latest move to promote cannabis as a marketable crop. In 2018, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize marijuana for medical use and research.