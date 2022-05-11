Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces recaptured the village of Pytomnyk in Kharkiv oblast

The General Staff of Ukraine has published an evening report. Thus, in Kharkiv oblast, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Pytomnyk.
- The Russians are not advancing in the Kharkiv direction yet, they have moved to the defense to slow down the pace of the offensive of the Armed Forces. In the vast majority of the temporarily occupied territories of the oblast, the occupiers are "jamming" cellular networks so that locals do not transmit information. Many settlements do not have electricity and water. The Russian occupiers banned them from leaving the territory controlled by Ukraine.
- In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the Russians are still focused on completely occupying Rubizhne and the offensive in the direction of the city of Lyman. The Russian army is trying to hold positions on the right bank of the Siverskyi Donets River and is preparing for an offensive near Kurakhovo and Novopavlivka.
- In the Bakhmut direction, in preparation for the offensive, the Russian occupiers continue artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces in the area of Svitlodarsk and Troitske. The occupiers tried to storm Orikhove and Toshkivka but were unsuccessful.
- In Mariupol, the main efforts of the Russians focused on blocking and trying to destroy our units near the Azovstal plant. Artillery and airstrikes continue.
- In the Sloviansk direction, the Russian army is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive, the occupiers are replenishing supplies.
- There were no active hostilities in the Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Volyn, and Polissya areas. In the northern direction, Russia is heavily guarding areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.