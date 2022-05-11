Zelenskyy proposed to the Rada to confiscate the property of Russians and Russian residents in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced to the Verkhovna Rada Bill 7371 “On the Forcible Seizure of Property Rights of the Russian Federation and Its Residents in Ukraine”.

The draft law was submitted on May 11, and MPs are proposed to approve Zelenskyyʼs decree of the same name.

The confiscated resources must be used to protect Ukraineʼs state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, as well as its national interests in the context of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. If the law is passed, the National Security and Defense Council will monitor its implementation.