The President of the Czech Republic allowed 103 of his citizens to fight in Ukraine

The President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman has signed an agreement to join 103 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced on May 11 by its speaker Jiri Ovcacek.

Zeman signed the agreement on the basis of their statements. The decision is to be signed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The Czech newspaper Irozhlas writes that, according to the Ministry of Defense, almost 400 Czechs have submitted an official request to serve in the Armed Forces. The publication notes that Czech volunteers have already taken part in the war on the territory of Ukraine, and there are no data on their number. At the end of March, photos of some of them appeared in the city of Irpin near Kyiv, and Czech journalists working in Ukraine spoke with others.