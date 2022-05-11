UN: 4.8 million people lost their jobs in Ukraine due to the war

In Ukraine, 4.8 million people lost their jobs due to the war. This is stated in the report of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which is a UN agency.

In the event of an escalation of hostilities, the number of jobs lost will increase to seven million. If hostilities cease immediately, 3.4 million people can be quickly reinstated.

In total, of the 4.8 million people who have lost their jobs, 1.2 million are refugees and the other 3.6 million are unemployed in Ukraine.