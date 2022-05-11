The wives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment met with the Pope

The wives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment Kateryna Prokopenko and Yulia Fedosiuk met with the Pope.

This was reported by Ansa.

The Ukrainians asked Francis to help save their men from Azovstal.

"We asked him to come to Ukraine and talk to Putin about the evacuation," said Kateryna and Yulia. The Pope did not answer.

The Pope replied that he would "pray for us and do his best."