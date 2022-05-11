The first Russian military will appear in a Ukrainian court for the murder of a civilian

The first Russian military will stand trial for killing a civilian.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Vadim Shishimarin, commander of Division 32010 of the 4th Kantemirov Tank Division, will be on trial. He is currently in custody.

According to the investigation, on February 28, the military killed an unarmed resident of Chupakhivka (Sumy Oblast) who was riding a bicycle along the roadside.

Prior to that, the column, which included Shishimarin, was broken by the Ukrainian military. While fleeing, the Russians fired at a private car and seized it. The occupiers drove into the village in a stolen car with wheels punctured by them. On the way, they saw a man returning home and talking on the phone. One of the soldiers ordered the sergeant to kill a civilian so that he would not report them to Ukrainian defenders.

Shishimarin shot the man several times in the head through an open car window. The man died on the spot just a few dozen meters from his home.

Shishimarin faces between 10 and 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for these actions.