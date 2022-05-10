Director of Intelligence of the US Department of Defense: Armed Forces killed up to 10 Russian generals — a very high figure

Scott Berrier, director of the US Department of Defense Intelligence, said that Russia had lost 8 to 10 generals killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

Berrie noted that this is a very high figure in modern wars. He added that the Armed Forces showed a very good result. Berrier also noted that the United States has lost far fewer generals in the 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Earlier, British intelligence attributed the high casualties among Russian generals to the fact that they were sometimes forced to appear in person on the battlefield due to difficulties in communication between troops.