Police are investigating the death of former Member of Parliament David Zhvania. He was killed at the occupiersʼ checkpoint

Police are investigating the death of former MP David Zhvania at a checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported by the prosecutorʼs office of Zaporizhzhia oblast and sources of "Babel" in law enforcement agencies.

According to investigators, he died on May 9 near the village of Belogorye, Polohy district, at a checkpoint of Russian invaders from shelling by the Russians. His car exploded as a result of a direct hit. In addition to Zhvania, there was a driver in the car — he was injured.

An investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).