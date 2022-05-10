Police are investigating the death of former Member of Parliament David Zhvania. He was killed at the occupiersʼ checkpoint

Police are investigating the death of former MP David Zhvania at a checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
This was reported by the prosecutorʼs office of Zaporizhzhia oblast and sources of "Babel" in law enforcement agencies.
According to investigators, he died on May 9 near the village of Belogorye, Polohy district, at a checkpoint of Russian invaders from shelling by the Russians. His car exploded as a result of a direct hit. In addition to Zhvania, there was a driver in the car — he was injured.
An investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- In the past, Zhvania was a deputy from Viktor Yushchenkoʼs Our Ukraine party.
- Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko announced the politicianʼs death on May 9. He pointed out that Zhvania had Russian citizenship and was allegedly an unofficial representative of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.