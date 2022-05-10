The Czech Republic has officially replaced Russia in the UN Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly has elected the Czech Republic a member of the Human Rights Council instead of Russia, whose membership was suspended during the war against Ukraine.

"The UN General Assembly has elected the Czech Republic to a seat on the Human Rights Council vacated by Russia in April 2022. The Czech Republic will keep this place until December 31, 2023," the Councilʼs press service said.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they would use this opportunity to promote and protect human rights.