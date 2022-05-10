Another 100,000 citizens are waiting to be evacuated in Mariupol

In Mariupol, another 100,000 civilians are waiting to be evacuated and remain in the blocked city.
This was reported by the Mariupol City Council with reference to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
"Another 100,000 people are waiting to be evacuated in Mariupol. Thatʼs how many residents still remain in Mariupol. They need to be given a chance for a safe evacuation. In order do this, there must be a stable regime of silence, which is often violated by the Russian occupiers," said Boychenko.
According to the mayor, it is very difficult to organize a mission, but "we must do everything possible together with the international community."
At least 100 civilians remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, says Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor.
Earlier, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated that all women, children, and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal.
- Defenders of the city, who are in the basements of Azovstal, have repeatedly asked to apply the extraction procedure to them and take them out and the wounded soldiers.