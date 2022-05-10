Another 100,000 citizens are waiting to be evacuated in Mariupol

In Mariupol, another 100,000 civilians are waiting to be evacuated and remain in the blocked city.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council with reference to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

"Another 100,000 people are waiting to be evacuated in Mariupol. Thatʼs how many residents still remain in Mariupol. They need to be given a chance for a safe evacuation. In order do this, there must be a stable regime of silence, which is often violated by the Russian occupiers," said Boychenko.

According to the mayor, it is very difficult to organize a mission, but "we must do everything possible together with the international community."