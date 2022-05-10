Russia was accused of a cyberattack on Viasat an hour before the invasion of Ukraine. Central Europe also suffered from it

The United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union have stated Russia is responsible for a series of cyberattacks on Ukraineʼs Viasat communications company. The attacks began about an hour before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom.

It is believed that the main target of the attack was the Ukrainian military, primarily communications, but it also affected wind farms and Internet users in Central Europe.

Viasat then said that "tens of thousands of terminals have been damaged, disabled and cannot be repaired."