Minsk has announced the deployment of special operations forces near the Ukrainian border. Territorial troops will be created in two oblasts

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has announced the deployment of special operations forces (SSO) near the border with Ukraine.

This was stated by Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich.

"The group created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Southern Operational Area with a total number of up to 20,000 people also demands a reaction from us. In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, the forces of special operations units are deployed in three tactical directions."

In addition, from today, May 10, the Brest and Grodno regions began to form territorial troops of Kobryn and Lida districts, respectively. About 430 people will be called up for military training from the reserve.