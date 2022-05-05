Evening summary of the General Staff: The enemy is trying to regain lost ground near Kharkiv, Belarus has prepared troops

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 pm:
- The enemy does not stop the offensive in the east and, at the same time, provokes tensions in the Transnistrian region of Moldova and in Belarus;
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost positions in Kharkiv oblast, and made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the area of Stary Saltov.
- In Kupyansk, the occupiers set up a hospital on the basis of the city hospital.
- Due to heavy losses, the enemy withdrew units of the 4th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army and the 106th Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to capture Popasna, take full control of Rubizhne, and provide favorable conditions for the continuation of the offensive in the directions of the cities of Lyman and Sievierodonetsk but was unsuccessful.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on strengthening its positions and replenishing its reserves.
- In the armed forces of Belarus, it has been noticed that certain units are being brought to a higher level of combat readiness, ostensibly for the purpose of verification.