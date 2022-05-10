The occupiers cut off the main gas pipeline in Sievierodonetsk. The city was left without gas

Russia used artillery shells to break and depressurize the main gas pipeline in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast. To prevent a more serious accident, the gas distribution station was shut down — there is no gas in the city.

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"This afternoon, the Russian army once again hit artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in Sievierodonetsk. The only thing of communications that worked in the city was the gas supply. Not in all houses, but in the old areas in many homes there was blue fuel. People could at least cook and heat water," Haidai wrote.