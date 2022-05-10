Two-thirds of the population has already returned to Kyiv

"We are counting with telecom operators, given that each of us has telephones, and today we can count the number of telephones in our city, it is about two and a half million Kyiv residents are now in the city. Almost two-thirds of Kyiv residents have already returned," Klychko said.

At the same time, the mayor noted that the residents of the capital, who were forced to leave, may already be returning to the city, but the authorities cannot guarantee the safety of the citizens.

"Unfortunately, the probability of shelling and rocket attacks still remains today," Klychko said.

He noted that there are currently a large number of checkpoints in Kyiv, there is a curfew, which also restricts traffic in the city, the likelihood of shelling remains, and visiting the green areas in the suburbs is prohibited due to possible mines and explosives.

"That is, there are many restrictions. And if you are not afraid of these restrictions, then you can come back. But we can only recommend and say that today life itself is gradually returning to normal functioning. But, nevertheless, it cannot be called as it was», — the mayor explained.