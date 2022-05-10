Ukrainian intelligence: Due to failures at the front, Russia is forced to change its propaganda

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reports that Russia is forced to change its propaganda due to failures at the front.

Russian propagandists will now spread the idea of the need to unite for their own survival and blind trust in the Kremlin dictatorʼs policies.

"In order to change the Russiansʼ perception of military "invincibility "and prepare society for a possible defeat, the Russian media was ordered to report on the Russian-Ukrainian war as an armed confrontation between Russia and all European Union and NATO countries. According to Kremlin political technologists, this will reduce the shame of losing to a more powerful enemy," Ukrainian intelligence said.