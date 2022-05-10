Morning report of the General Staff: There is a possibility of Russian sabotage at chemical plants in Ukraine

The main efforts of the Russian army are made in Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions and in the area of the Azovstal plant. There is a possibility of sabotage at chemical plants in Ukraine in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 10:
- The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia areas, and Belarusian troops continue to guard the border.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy is intensively guarding areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border and shelling the border settlements of Ukraine.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians are fully supporting the reserves and means of air defense in Belgorod oblast. The Russian military is trying to maintain the borders in Kharkiv oblast to prevent the Armed Forces from entering Ukraineʼs borders.
- In the Izium direction, the enemy replenishes ammunition, fuel and other means. It is preparing to attack Lyman and Severodonetsk.
- Fighting continues for the settlements of Voievodivka, Toshkivka and Nyzhnie of the Sievierodonetsk district of Luhansk oblast, as well as Kamyanka of the Yasynuvata district of the Donetsk region.
- In Mariupol, the Russian army continues to strike at the Azovstal plant.
- The occupiers did not take any active action in the South Buh area. The shelling of Ukrainian positions continues.