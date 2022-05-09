Ombudsman Denisova: Alisa from Azovstal, who was separated from her mother by Russians, was sheltered by an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration

A four-year-old girl Alisa, who arrived in an evacuation bus from Mariupol to Zaporizhia and was separated from her mother by the Russians, is now safe — the girl was sheltered by an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova announced this on May 9.

Alisa has other relatives. In the near future, the child will be transferred to her relatives in a safe region of Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia local newspaper 061 writes that Alisa was sheltered by the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Zlata Nekrasova and has already drawn up documents for Alisaʼs temporary stay at home.