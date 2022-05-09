Odesa Oblast was shelled again, there are victims

In the evening of May 9, Russia fired again at Odesa Oblast with three Kinzhal missiles fired from a Tu-22 strategic aircraft.

The Odesa city council reports about it.

As a result of the shelling, two people were injured and hospitalized. There was also a hit on the tourist infrastructure, 5 buildings were destroyed. Disassembly of the debris, from which the dog has already been rescued, is underway.