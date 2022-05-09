Today, Russia launched a missile strike on Odesa Oblast. The occupiers fired four Onyx missiles

Russian troops struck four onyx missiles in Odesa oblast from the Bastion missile complex in Crimea. There is no information about the victims at the moment.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", the City Council reports.

"The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the region and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population," the command said.

The city authorities remind that there is a high probability of continued missile strikes in the oblast.

"Do not ignore the warnings of danger. Be vigilant and careful," warns the City Council.

The day before, the enemy attacked Odesa Oblast 9 times, six of them using aircraft.