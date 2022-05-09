The head of area Hennadiy Lahuta: About 45% of inhabitants left the occupied Kherson

45% of its residents left the temporarily occupied city of Kherson, and one in five left the oblast.

Hennadiy Lahuta, the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, told Ukrinform about this in an interview and called the figures "catastrophic".

According to Lahuta, the occupiers are looting, killing and raping, so the civilians cannot stand it, are very afraid and are forced to leave their homes.

At the same time, the Russians were not allowed to make official "green" corridors, so people left on their own, organizing in columns. At first — through Oleksandrivka and Snihurivka, but then the occupiers blocked these roads. Later, people drove through Davydiv Brid to Kryvyi Rih, but this road has been closed for more than a week. People walked from the villages, rode bicycles, and swam across the river. Most of the oblastʼs residents were evacuated to Mykolayiv and Dnipro directions.