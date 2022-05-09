Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia shells the entire line of contact, the battle for the city of Rubizhne continues

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of May 9. Thus, the greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions. Almost along the entire line of contact, Russia continues to fire artillery and aircraft at the positions of Ukrainian troops. In the city of Mariupol, despite the "silence regime", the Russian army resumed shelling and storming the Azovstal plant.

In the Izium direction, Russia is preparing for a further offensive in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izium-Slovyansk directions.

The battle for Rubizhne continues in the Severodonetsk direction. The Russian army is trying to capture the city and create favorable conditions for further attacks on the Lyman and Sievierodonetsk. There was an unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to storm the Voyivodivka, but they eventually retreated to their former positions.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is trying to advance in the areas of the villages of Oleksandrivka and Shandriholove. The battles near the village of Toshkivka were unsuccessful for the Russians in the Bakhmut direction.

In the Avdiyivka direction, Russia is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoselivka Druha, and Verkhnotoretske. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians are regrouping to prepare for further active action. The occupying army can increase its forces here at the expense of units performing tasks in the Mariupol area.

Russia is not advancing in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, it is defending. The main efforts continue to be focused on preventing the advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine.

There were no active actions in the Volyn and Polissia directions without changes in the Sivershchyna direction. Russia is regrouping in the South Buh and Tavriya directions.