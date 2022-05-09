Russia has increased the number of Caliber cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea

As of May 9, Russia has doubled the number of Caliber naval-based cruise missiles in the Black Sea to a total of 50 missiles.

This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"As of now, there are seven Caliber launchers with a total volley of up to 50 missiles in the Black Sea," he said.

As early as last week, there were only three such carriers in the Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry, with a total missile volley of up to 20 missiles.