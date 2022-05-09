Three more civilian bodies were found in the village of Makariv — they had been shot in the head

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced new facts about Russian military executions of civilians in Kyiv oblast. The bodies of three men were found in the village of Makariv.

The bodies of the men were found in a pit on the side of the road. They were probably buried by the Russians. All three had been shot in the head.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).