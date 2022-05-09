Three more civilian bodies were found in the village of Makariv — they had been shot in the head

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced new facts about Russian military executions of civilians in Kyiv oblast. The bodies of three men were found in the village of Makariv.
The bodies of the men were found in a pit on the side of the road. They were probably buried by the Russians. All three had been shot in the head.
The prosecutorʼs office is investigating violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
- Russian troops destroyed 40% of the village during the short occupation of Makarov. There they shot more than 100 civilians. In early April, the bodies of 132 people were found in the village. The head of the village, Vadym Tokar, said that before the war, almost 15,000 people lived in Makarov, and after the liberation, there were about a thousand citizens.