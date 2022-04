The bodies of 132 people were found in Makariv, Bucha district (Kyiv oblast).

The head of the village Vadym Tokar told about it during the telethon.

The village was destroyed by 40% by Russian troops It has been under occupation for almost a month and is one of the most affected settlements in the oblast.

Before the war, almost 15,000 people lived in the village. About a thousand people remain there now.