The Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, stated that the Russian command and the President of Russia, in particular, are responsible for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, these actions are consistent with the behavior of the Nazi regime during World War II.

Ben Wallace stressed that the Russian president and command will face the same fate as the Nazis — the Nuremberg tribunal.

"By invading Ukraine, Putin, his entourage, and generals are copying fascism, a tyranny more than 70 years old, repeating the mistakes of the totalitarian regimes of the last century. Their fate will eventually be the same, "Wallace said in a speech at the National Army Museum in London.

Many Western leaders, in their speeches on the victory over Nazism this year, mention the war in Ukraine, drawing parallels between the actions of Hitlerʼs Germany and the Kremlin.