In Warsaw, Russiaʼs ambassador was covered in red paint — the Kremlin called it “the revival of fascism in Europe”

In the Polish capital, Warsaw, on May 9, unknown individuals painted red paint on Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev, who was trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers.

After the protest, Andreyev, accompanied by police, left the scene.

The video of the incident was first published by the Russian newspaper RIA Novosti, but there was no sound. Later, the Insider published the same video where people were heard shouting "fascists" and "Putinʼs shit" at the Russians.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it a "reincarnation of fascism in Europe."