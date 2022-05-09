Intelligence: Russia continues to send conscripts to Ukraine and throw them first into battle

Currently, the Kremlin continues to send conscripts to Ukraine, despite its own statements about the inadmissibility of their participation in the war.

This was reported by the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense.

Conscripts are not simply recruited to take part in the war — they are thrown into battle in the first echelons.

"Sending conscripts to the combat zone is another proof of the governmentʼs attitude to its citizens and the hunger strike in the aggressorʼs army. Despite the covert mobilization on the territory of Russia and the forced mobilization of men in the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Ukraine, the Russian command is not able to provide a full-fledged staffing of combat units, "- said the intelligence.