The losses of Russian troops in Ukraine have already reached 25,650 troops and 1,145 tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the losses of Russian troops during the war in Ukraine as of May 9. The Russians have already lost 25,650,000 of their troops. The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day were observed in the Avdiivka direction.
This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.
The total losses of the Russian army are as follows:
- 25,650 servicemen killed;
- 1,145 tanks;
- 2,764 armored combat vehicles;
- 513 artillery systems;
- 185 multiple rocket launchers;
- 87 means of air defense;
- 199 aircraft;
- 158 helicopters;
- 1,970 units of automotive equipment;
- 12 ships and boats;
- 377 UAV operational and tactical level;
- 41 units of special equipment;
- 94 cruise missiles.