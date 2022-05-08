The United States has announced new sanctions against Russia. They concern the media, financial services, energy and the military

The United States has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

This was reported by the White House.

The sanctions apply to Russiaʼs Channel One, Russia-1, and NTV, which broadcast propaganda. The United States prohibits the advertising and provision of equipment to these channels.

Russia also has limited access to US financial services such as accounting and trust services. Restrictions have been introduced for the Russian woodworking industry, production of engines, boilers, fans, bulldozers, and a number of other industrial goods.

The new US sanctions will also affect the leaders of Sberbank, Gazprombank, as well as the Moscow Industrial Bank and its ten subsidiaries.

Separately, the United States is suspending permits to export a number of nuclear materials to Russia. Also under fire was the manufacturer of small arms "Promtechnology", seven transport and one shipping company.

Finally, visa restrictions are imposed on 2,600 Russian and Belarusian servicemen involved in crimes in Ukraine. There is currently no publicly available list of their names.