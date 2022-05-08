Yermak: G7 countries will announce “very concrete actions” to defend Ukraine following its summit

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, announced a statement following the meeting of the G7 heads of state (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan), which will contain "concrete actions" in support of Ukraine.

He wrote about this in the Telegram.

Yermak reminded us that President Volodymyr Zelensky had been invited to todayʼs G7 summit. "I can announce that the meeting will result in a very strong joint statement, which will contain not only general phrases in support of Ukraineʼs right to self-defense but also an announcement of very specific actions," Yermak said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, he "coordinated steps to bring Ukraine closer to victory." "New tough US sanctions against Russia are approaching. They discussed ways to unblock Ukraineʼs food exports and ensure global food security," he said.