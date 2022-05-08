The losses of Russian troops in Ukraine have already reached 25.5 thousand soldiers and almost 400 drones

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the losses of Russian troops during the war in Ukraine as of May 8. The Russians have already lost 25.5 thousand of their troops.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

The total losses of the Russian army are as follows:

25,500 servicemen killed;

1,130 tanks;

2,741 combat armored vehicles;

509 artillery systems;

179 multiple rocket launchers;

86 means of air defense;

199 aircraft;

156 helicopters;

1,961 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

12 ships/boats;

360 drones of operational and tactical level;

39 units of special equipment;

92 cruise missiles.

The Russians have suffered the greatest losses over the past 24 hours in the Novopavlivsk direction.