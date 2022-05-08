Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians continue the offensive in the Donbas and capture part of the village Shandrihgolove

The Russian army continues to advance in the Donbas in several directions. In Donetsk oblast, the occupiers captured part of the village of Shandryholove.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 8.

Russian troops in the Slobozhanshchyna direction focused their efforts on stopping the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops. Russia is also preparing for an offensive in the directions of Izium — Barvinkove and Izium — Slovyansk. To do this, the Kremlin redeployed two battalion tactical groups from the 35th Army in certain areas.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia continues its offensive in Lyman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, and Avdiyivka directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy captured the northern outskirts of the village of Shandryholove.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continues to block Azovstal.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the Kremlin strikes at military and civilian targets, regroups and strengthens units.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction remains tense. Armed formations in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and units of the operational group of Russian troops are in full combat readiness.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to block ports.