CIA Director: US “sees no practical evidence” that Russia is planning nuclear strikes

William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, said the United States "saw no practical evidence" that Russia was planning a nuclear strike. The preparations for such a strike are monitored from satellites, stressed Burns at a conference organized by the Financial Times.

"He [Putin] is in such a mindset that he cannot allow himself to be defeated. I think he was convinced that redoubled efforts could still work, "Burns said.

By doubling his efforts, he meant the second phase of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Burns noted that Putin is probably betting on it, and the second phase may be "even riskier" than the first.